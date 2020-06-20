Malta: Chris Cardona’s phone could have been in Velbert

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes an IT expert who testified in court that according to available information it is technically plausible that Chris Cardona’s phone was in Velbert, Germany in 2017 where Daphne Caruana Galizia claimed the Economy Minister had visited a brothel.

Another story follows revelations about links between an Enemalta energy deal in Montenegro and emails by Konrad Mizzi’s and Keith Schembri’s accountants indicating payments from Dubai company 17 Black, owned by Yorgen Fenech.

