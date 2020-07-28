Malta: Chris Cardona signed VGH MoU, NAO says while confirming tender process ‘staged and deceitful’

28th July 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The once missing memorandum of understanding between the government and Vitals Global Healthcare “strongly supports” the National Audit Office’s conclusion that the tender process was “staged and deceitful”, the same NAO said in a statement on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed by then-Economy Minister Chris Cardona on behalf of the government.

“The overlap in terms of the nature of the project and the identity of the Investors is evident and strongly supports this Office’s understanding of a process that was staged and deceitful”

Source: The Malta Independent 

Updated 17:35

