Malta: Child protection law to come into force on Wednesday

L-Orizzont speaks to the CEO of the Foundation for Social Services, Alfred Grixti, about the new child protection law that comes into effect on July 1. Grixti said new measures will put children at the centre of every decision.

Another story says that PL president Daniel Micallef is being encouraged by party insiders to contest the vacant deputy leadership position following the decision by the party’s executive to appoint someone who is not an MP.

