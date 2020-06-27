Malta: Changes to employment law guarantees leave for IFV procedure

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that a new legal notice now guarantees 60 hours leave for persons undergoing an assisted procreation process. Minister Carmelo Abela announced the amendments to the Employment and Industrial Relations Act on Friday.

Another story says that the police are still waiting for Moroccan authorities to extradite a Libyan national, three months after the original request. The man is a suspect in the murder of a 62-year-old man from Santa Luċija, discovered in March.

