Malta: Chamber welcomes Safer Neighbourhood Scheme

The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry today welcomed the ‘Safer Neighbourhood Scheme’ presented by The Malta Developers Association on Friday.

This is considered a step in the right direction although the country and the sector is far from close to the desired destination in terms of improvement in standards of professionalism in ascertaining truly safer neighbourhoods for all, the chamber said in a statement.

Source: The Malta Independent

