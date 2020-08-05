Malta: Chamber of Commerce wants lower VAT in hospitality and travel

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reports on a series of recommendations by the Chamber of Commerce to support the travel and hospitality sector. Among the proposals, the Chamber is arguing for a reduction in VAT for businesses in the industry and a continued wage subsidy.

Another story says that PN MPs opposing Adrian Delia have not agreed on a single candidate to contest the party leadership race after two days of talks. The paper reports that lawyer Bernard Grech and MEP Roberta Metsola appear frontrunners.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related