Malta: Chamber of Commerce wants lower VAT in hospitality and travel

5th August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reports on a series of recommendations by the Chamber of Commerce to support the travel and hospitality sector. Among the proposals, the Chamber is arguing for a reduction in VAT for businesses in the industry and a continued wage subsidy.

Another story says that PN MPs opposing Adrian Delia have not agreed on a single candidate to contest the party leadership race after two days of talks. The paper reports that lawyer Bernard Grech and MEP Roberta Metsola appear frontrunners.

