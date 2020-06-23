Malta: CEO of the Police Corp will be removed; plan to bring in part-time Police

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Angelo Gafà has officially started his work as Commissioner of the Police Force. He will be the 7th Commissioner in seven years of a Labor Government. In fact, in the last seven years as Police Commissioners there have been John Rizzo, Peter Paul Zammit, Ray Zammit, Michael Cassar, Lawrence Cutajar, Carmelo Magri and now Angelo Gafà.

Source: Net News

Updated 16:15pm

Like this: Like Loading...

Related