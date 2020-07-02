Malta: Caruana Galizia public inquiry probes former top investigator

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times follows the Caruana Galizia public inquiry during which former police assistant commissioner Ian Abdilla failed to reply when asked about reasons why Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi were not investigated for their involvement in the Panama Papers.

Another report says that migrants have been evicted from the open centres to make room for newly arrived asylum seekers. Human rights foundation Aditus reports that many of the evicted are sleeping rough.

