Malta: Caruana Galizia murder suspect wanted to tell all in April 2018

Malta Today says that accused triggerman Vincent Muscat met the Caruana Galizia case investigators in April 2018 to reveal information about the murder. Co-accused George and Alfred Degiorgio were informed about Muscat’s moves within two days.

Another story says the Prime Minister Robert Abela interrupted a weekend break in Sicily after Covid-19 cases reached a new record high in a single day on Saturday. Meanwhile, doctors have laid the blame on the tourism lobby for the new wave of the spread.

