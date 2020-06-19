Malta: Cardona’s phone ‘could have been’ in ‘brothel gate’ town – IT expert

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A court-appointed IT expert said on Friday he had no technical reason to doubt that a German town that Chris Cardona had allegedly visited in 2017 in the ‘brothel gate’ scandal had been covered by an antenna.

Although the triangulation process was rather problematic, given that so far only one of the two service providers had answered the expert’s calls for additional information, he could safely confirm that the phones could have been at Velbert.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 16:15

