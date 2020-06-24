Malta: Captain Morgan denies donating €108,000 to Labour

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Captain Morgan has denied giving a donation of €108,000 to the Labour Party in its latest fundraiser, in a year that saw government lease three of its vessels to serve as floating prisons for asylum seekers through a lucrative direct order.

The €108,000, the company said, was the donation made by Labour’s Naxxar committee, with funds collected from Naxxar residents and other donors.

“Those donors included Captain Morgan, but our donation of €3,000 — which was within the legal limit — constituted but a minuscule fraction of the total amount collected,” the company said, lamenting the “contorted interpretations made by politicians and other commentators.”

Source: Newsbook

Updated 16:20

Like this: Like Loading...

Related