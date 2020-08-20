Malta: Cancelled festivals were classified as ‘low risk’ – tourism minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Four international festivals that were cancelled due to COVID-19 fears had been classified as “low risk” by a World Health Organisation matrix, the tourism minister has said.

In a wide-ranging interview, she defended her decision to stay on, insisting she needed to ensure that the country moved forward in its fight against the pandemic, while protecting the livelihoods of thousands who depended on tourism.

“Should all tourism, health and prime ministers across the world resign? The WHO had said that the way Malta fought COVID-19 in the first four months was exemplary for the rest of the world – this same successful team is the same team of people taking decisions right now,” she said.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 17:20

