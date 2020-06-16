Malta calls for an EU-US Alliance which enjoys the trust of Libyans

Fighters loyal to the United Nations-recognized Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) pose for a photo in the town of the area was taken over by GNA-aligned forces. EPA-EFE/STR

Malta is insisting for greater European-American collaboration in the efforts to bring peace to neighbouring Libya. During a videoconference held today between the foreign ministers of the European Union and the Secretary of State of the United States of America Michael Pompeo, Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo insisted that Libya should not serve as a theatre for proxy wars.

Foreign ministers had the opportunity to highlight the united front on a number of matters between the European Union and the United States, while noting a number of elements which required more coordination and concerted efforts.

In his intervention, Minister Bartolo stated that to be relevant in Libya and play a positive role, the EU and the US must gain the trust, if not of all the parties involved in the conflict, at least of the Libyans themselves. The core message of the EU and the US must be: one Libya for Libyans and not a war theatre where geopolitical and energy interests are played out by proxy.

“We should encourage every effort to bring the Libyans together through the UN led political process to shape their own future for the good of their own people. If the destiny of Libya is determined by non-Libyans, it will be against the interest of the Libyan people and there will be no long-lasting stability and peace in Libya, and this will be against the interest of the EU and the US.”, the statement said.

