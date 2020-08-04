Malta: Call for applications for PN Leader opens today

4th August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says no contender for the PN leadership has confirmed intentions to challenge Adrian Delia as the party today opens a call for applications. Therese Comodini Cachia, Roberta Metsola, Joe Giglio and Bernard Grech are touted to be interested.

The paper carries an interview with Hotels and Restaurants Association president Tony Zahra who said that the country may have lifted restrictions too quickly after reports that Latvia and Ireland could take Malta off the safe destinations list.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Tags: , , , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Trump sends email to supporters asking them to wear mask

4th August 2020

UN warns of “generational catastrophe” due to school closures

4th August 2020

Malta: EU leaders call for Malta Agreement revision

4th August 2020

Malta: Foreign Affairs Ministry requests investigation into Neville Gafa’ comments

4th August 2020

Malta: Call for applications for PN Leader opens today

4th August 2020

Malta: Schools planning for possible delay in restart

4th August 2020

EU Investment bank to provide €95 million to finance 40 climate action projects in Barcelona

4th August 2020

North Korea has “probably developed nuclear devices which fit into missiles” – UN

4th August 2020

On This Day…

4th August 2020
%d bloggers like this: