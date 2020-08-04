Malta: Call for applications for PN Leader opens today

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says no contender for the PN leadership has confirmed intentions to challenge Adrian Delia as the party today opens a call for applications. Therese Comodini Cachia, Roberta Metsola, Joe Giglio and Bernard Grech are touted to be interested.

The paper carries an interview with Hotels and Restaurants Association president Tony Zahra who said that the country may have lifted restrictions too quickly after reports that Latvia and Ireland could take Malta off the safe destinations list.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related