Malta: Businesses will receive more financial support

It-Torċa says that businesses eligible for the schemes offered by the government’s recovery package will receive more financial support than the previous months to help kickstart the economy.

Another report quotes a spokesperson for the Ministry for National Heritage who said that there is no reason to remove historic monuments or symbols related to Malta’s colonial times. The paper sent questions following reported vandalism on monuments in other countries.

