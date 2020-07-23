Malta: Businesses sign up to MDB Covid-19 loan guarantees

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Today reports that nine in ten of companies that made use of the Covid-19 loan schemes by the Malta Development Bank were SMEs. Meanwhile, 13 companies have taken out loans of more than €2 million each.

Another story says that representatives of the European Parliament raised concerns over the budget deal reached by the EU27. MEPs said that cuts to key programmes such as InvestEU or Horizon, would affect the bloc’s long-term goals.

