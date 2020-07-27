Malta: Burmarrad fuel station applies for two-storey restaurant
The Times says that the owners of a fuel station in Burmarrad filed an application to build a two-storey restaurant on site. Objectors to the controversial permit for the station three years ago had warned that it could grow into a multi-storey commercial centre on ODZ land.
Another story reports on calls for caution after a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases over the weekend with the Medical Association and the Developers’ Association among the organisations to express concern.
