Malta: Burmarrad fuel station applies for two-storey restaurant

27th July 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that the owners of a fuel station in Burmarrad filed an application to build a two-storey restaurant on site. Objectors to the controversial permit for the station three years ago had warned that it could grow into a multi-storey commercial centre on ODZ land.

Another story reports on calls for caution after a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases over the weekend with the Medical Association and the Developers’ Association among the organisations to express concern.

