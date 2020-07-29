Malta: Biggest one-day rise in Covid-19 cases

29th July 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the 65 migrants who tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday contributed to the highest number of infections recorded in a single day. There are now 99 active cases in Malta.

Another story follows the debate in parliament on Tuesday about the appointment of the President of the Republic, with the Opposition insisting on an agreement between the two sides of the House. A final vote on the amendments will be held today.

The paper quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia who called on the Prime Minister to make clear decisions on healthcare. He said that there is no reason left for the government not to withdraw the hospital concessions deal.

