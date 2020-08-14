Malta: Bernard Grech makes unity pitch
Reading Time: < 1 minute Bernard Grech makes unity pitch: The Headline – The Times
Reading Time: < 1 minute
The Times quotes PN leader hopeful Bernard Grech who said incumbent Adrian Delia failed to unite the party and it is now in a more fragmented position as a result. Grech said his experience in mediation could help reverse that.
Another story reports on a new legal notice that restricts the number of customers in most bars and nightclubs to 100 indoors and 300 outdoors. Groups must not be of more than 10 people, and they must observe distancing from others.
You must log in to post a comment.