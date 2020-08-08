Malta: Bernard Grech formally joins PN leadership bid

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that Adrian Delian and Bernard Grech have both submitted their interest in contesting the PN leadership race. The deadline for applications closes on Monday afternoon.

Another story says that the 49 new Covid-19 infections reported on Friday are the second-highest number of cases in a single day since the start of the outbreak. The number of registered cases is now close to 1,000.

