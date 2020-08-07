Malta: Bernard Grech confirms bid to unseat Delia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Lawyer Bernard Grech has formally confirmed his intention to contest the Nationalist Party’s upcoming leadership election in a bid to unseat embattled incumbent Adrian Delia.

Grech announced that he had responded to the party’s call for expressions of interest in a lengthy manifesto published on his Facebook page, in which he argued that one could not speak solely of concepts such as justice, the rule of law or fighting corruption when many were on the brink of poverty.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 17:15

Like this: Like Loading...

Related