Malta: Bernard Grech approval soars among PN supporters

Malta Today publishes survey results showing that Bernard Grech enjoys the highest approval ratings among PN supporters. The leadership hopeful received a 63 percent score in the high category, compared with Adrian Delia who received 23 percent.

Another story says that a proposed new law would give the Asset Recovery Bureau the power to confiscate luxury possessions such as cars and property acquired by dirty money without a formal criminal conviction.

