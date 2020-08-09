Malta: Bernard Grech approval soars among PN supporters
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Malta Today publishes survey results showing that Bernard Grech enjoys the highest approval ratings among PN supporters. The leadership hopeful received a 63 percent score in the high category, compared with Adrian Delia who received 23 percent.
Another story says that a proposed new law would give the Asset Recovery Bureau the power to confiscate luxury possessions such as cars and property acquired by dirty money without a formal criminal conviction.
