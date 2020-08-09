Malta: Basel Index ranks Malta at the bottom of the EU27

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument quotes the 2020 report of the Basel Anti Money-Laundering Index which puts Malta in the lowest position among EU members in the fight against dirty money.

The paper says that the economic and health crisis are the result of wrong decisions by Prime Minister Robert Abela and draws parallels with predecessor Alfred Sant who had urged people to ‘enjoy their summer’ while the country was going through political turmoil.

Another story follows the case in court of Salvu Dalli, suspected of killing his 37-year-old son in Għaxaq this week. Dalli pleaded not guilty to the charges.

