Malta: Bank deposits increase by half a million during pandemic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd quotes figures released by the Central Bank showing that household deposits in banks reached €13.7 billion by May, rising by €500,000 since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in February.

Another story quotes Citizenship Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat who said that a new framework for the IIP system will now require ‘exceptional’ investment by applicants and introduce stronger regulation.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related