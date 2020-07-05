Malta: Bank deposits increase by half a million during pandemic
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Kullħadd quotes figures released by the Central Bank showing that household deposits in banks reached €13.7 billion by May, rising by €500,000 since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in February.
Another story quotes Citizenship Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat who said that a new framework for the IIP system will now require ‘exceptional’ investment by applicants and introduce stronger regulation.
Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro
You must log in to post a comment.