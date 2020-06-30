Malta: Authorities eye UK travel safe list

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that authorities are holding talks with the British government to include Malta in the UK travel ‘green list’ which exempts Britons from going into quarantine upon return to listed countries.

The paper speaks to Education Minister Owen Bonnici about the situation with operators in the free school transport scheme. Bonnici denied claims that the government kept paying the full amount for the service during the school shutdown.

