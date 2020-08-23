Malta: August registers decrease in unemployment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa says that registered unemployment has fallen to below 4,000 by mid-August after a rise between March and June. The paper says that the jobs market has shown signs of recovery in the last 10 weeks.

Another story reports that on Friday and Saturday, the number of recoveries from Covid-19 was bigger than the number of new cases. The paper says that the largest share of infections was linked to the Paceville cluster.

