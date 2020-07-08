Malta: Auditor’s Office blames Konrad Mizzi for VGH fiasco

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports on the findings of a report by the National Audit Office which says that failure in good governance in the deal with Vitals Global Healthcare ‘rests squarely’ on former Health Minister Konrad Mizzi.

Another story quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia who delivered a TV address before crunch talks with the party’s parliamentary group. He said that he had filed a police report on Monday over information being illegally leaked to the media to damage him.

