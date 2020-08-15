Malta: Attorney General to step down in September

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times reports that Attorney General Peter Grech submitted his resignation to the President on Saturday afternoon, effective from September 9. Prime Minister Robert Abela thanked Grech for his term.

Another story says that the government may introduce new restrictions to rein in the spread of coronavirus. The president of the Association of Public Health Medicine warned that the disease may become uncontainable.

