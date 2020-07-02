Malta: Attorney General denies claims made in court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont carries a statement by Attorney General Peter Grech who rejected claims that he had ordered the police to ‘tread carefully’ in their Panama Papers investigations and accused PN MP Jason Azzopardi of spreading lies.

The paper quotes Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli who said that the reopening of the airport is vital for thousands of jobs in the tourism sector. The paper says that special measures are in place to detect any virus cases among passengers.

Another story quotes government whip Glenn Bedingfield who questioned links by MPs on the opposition side with businessman Yorgen Fenech. Bedingfield asked who in the PN turned to Fenech for a conference room or held events at his property.

