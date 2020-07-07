Malta: Attorney General cautioned against retrieval of evidence from Nexia BT servers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reveals that Attorney General Peter Grech advised against steps by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit to seize Nexia BT’s servers in the wake of the Panama Papers revelations in 2016. The AG said it would be ‘highly intrusive’ and create unnecessary risks.

Another story says that PN MPs are expected to discuss Adrian Delia’s leadership in a parliamentary group meeting this evening. Sources told the paper that Delia’s chances of winning a vote of confidence vote are slim.

