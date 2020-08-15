Malta: Attempted murder in Ta’ Qali

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports on a murder attempt in a drug deal gone bad in Ta’ Qali on Thursday night, leaving a 57-year -old in critical condition. A 36-year-old man is helping the Criminal Investigations Department in its investigations.

Another story says that prisoners in Division 17 at Corradino Correctional Facility are protesting against the lacking standards of hygiene and air conditioning in the quarters. The report says that conditions are better in other divisions.



The paper says that the traditional celebrations of Santa Marija will be marked in a different way this year because of the pandemic. Archbishop Charles Scicluna will celebrate mass in St Paul’s Co-cathedral in Mdina.



