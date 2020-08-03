Malta: Artists call out poor employment standards

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the arts and culture sector is among the worst-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Professionals in creative industries told the paper that there is a lack of employment standards in the sector to protect them from the economic fallout.

L-Orizzont says that, although several people have been touted to run for the PN leadership role, Adrian Delia is the one to confirm his interest so far. Therese Comodini Cachia said she wants to remain a catalyst in the party.

L-Orizzont reports progress between the General Workers Union and the Water Services Corporation following a conciliatory meeting between the two sides held by the Department of Industrial Relations on Friday.

