Malta: Armed Forces launches investigation into six soldiers

In-Nazzjon reports that six soldiers from the AFM B Company are under investigation for allegedly throwing a party while on duty earlier in August. One of the soldiers involved is reported to have attacked another soldier at the gates.

The paper quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia who said that people are worried by the rising number of Covid-19 cases despite health workers giving everything to keep the count to a low. Delia said that healthcare is a priority for the PN.

