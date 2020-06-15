Malta: Area for development reduced at former Jerma Hotel site

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Planning Authority has reduced by 35,000 square metres the area of land that can be developed at the site of the former Jerma Palace Hotel in Marsascala.

It said this was decided after reviewing comments made during the first phase of public consultation over its development brief for the area.

The overall development density could previously reach a maximum of 100,000 square metres. Now that has been reduced to 60,000 square metres.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 16:15

