Malta: Anton Teuma names Gozo bishop

L-Orizzont follows the announcement by Apostolic Nuncio Alessandro D’Errico who named monsignor Anton Teuma as the new bishop for Gozo. Teuma will be ordained within the next two to three months.

L-Orizzont speaks to the president of the teachers’ union, Marco Bonnici, who said that his position is not being challenged in the upcoming elections by members. Bonnici said he will repay the sign of trust with greater determination.

