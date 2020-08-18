Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, News

Malta: Amber list published; Romania suspends flights to Malta

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Travellers arriving from Bulgaria, Romania and three Spanish cities will be required to present a negative coronavirus test which was carried out within the last 24 hours.

The ‘amber list’ was announced on Monday during a press conference addressed by Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Professor Charmaine Gauci.

However, Romania issued a decision to suspend flights to and from Malta on Monday. The decision came into force on Tuesday.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 16:50

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: