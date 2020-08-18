Malta: Amber list published; Romania suspends flights to Malta

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Travellers arriving from Bulgaria, Romania and three Spanish cities will be required to present a negative coronavirus test which was carried out within the last 24 hours.

The ‘amber list’ was announced on Monday during a press conference addressed by Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Professor Charmaine Gauci.

However, Romania issued a decision to suspend flights to and from Malta on Monday. The decision came into force on Tuesday.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 16:50

