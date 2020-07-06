Mon. Jul 6th, 2020

Malta: ALPA calls on govt to fulfil its contractual obligations

6th July 2020
ALPA has filed a judicial protest to hold Air Malta and the Government of Malta responsible for the termination of  employment of 69 pilots and for the demotion of 31 captains to first officers.

ALPA explained that by means of the said agreements, members of the Association were given job guarantees within the Maltese territory and provided with assurances that their conditions of employment would be preserved until the signing of a new Collective Agreement.

Source: Newsbook

