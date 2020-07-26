Malta: Almost half of PN councillors want Delia to go

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times leads with a Misco survey showing that 46.5 percent of PN councillors believe Adrian Delia should step aside while 41 percent want him to stay on as party leader. The remaining 12.5 percent are undecided.

The paper speaks to the president of the Malta Institute of Accountants Fabio Axisa who warned that grey-listing by Moneyval would have ‘disastrous’ effects on Malta. He said that the financial sector should not become political football.

