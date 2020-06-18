Malta: Alfred Sant says MEPs not aware of impact of cabotage rules

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Today quotes MEP Alfred Sant who urged the Maltese private sector lobby to alert politicians when EU developments impact their interests. Trucking and logistics companies in Malta said new cabotage rules adopted by Brussels will put them at a disadvantage.

Another story says that DB Group CEO Arthur Gauci is contesting claims made by NGOs in their objections to the City Centre development on the former ITS site. Gauci denies that demolition of barracks has started without regulatory supervision.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related