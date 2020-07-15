Malta: Alarm Phone: Malta leaves phone ringing as 23 asylum seekers await rescue

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta and Italy alike are washing their hands off a group of 23 asylum seekers in distress who are presently close to Lampedusa, according to NGO Alarm Phone.

However, they ultimately managed to reignite the engine and headed for Lampedusa. In spite of this, however, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Rome refuses responsibility, while its Maltese counterpart refuses to answer the phone.

Alarm Phone is an activist network which seeks to support people in distress and document violations of human rights at human borders. As its name suggests, it operates a hotline which is regularly reached by would-be asylum seekers.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 15:35

Like this: Like Loading...

Related