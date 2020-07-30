Malta: Airport revenues nosedive

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Today reports that Malta Airport registered a 67 percent decrease in revenue in the first six months of the year compared with the same period in 2019. Revenues for the first half of 2020 were just under €30 million.

Another story quotes Hotels and Restaurants Association president Tony Zahra who warned that an outright ban on mass events would be detrimental to the economy. He called for the enforcement of safety protocols.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related