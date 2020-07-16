Thu. Jul 16th, 2020

Malta: Air Malta operating 22 routes on three planes

16th July 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Today reports that Air Malta is currently operating three of its 10 aircraft to serve 22 destinations. The airline predicts that it will take two years to reach the same passenger levels recorded in 2019.

Another story says that the PN statute is open to interpretation about the next steps for leader Adrian Delia, while he insists that it does not provide for his removal following failure to win a vote of confidence in the Executive Council on Tuesday.

