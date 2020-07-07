Malta: Air Malta employees flag unequal treatment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that Air Malta employees are complaining about preferential treatment towards some colleagues at a time when the company is downsizing its staff and cutting back on employment benefits.

The paper reports that a 78-year-old diver lost his life at sea in Wied iż-Żurrieq on Monday. He was given first aid on site by members of the Red Cross before he was taken to Mater Dei hospital where he was certified dead.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related