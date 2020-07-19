Malta: AG saw no legal basis to seal off Pilatus on Egrant night
Attorney General Peter Grech advised the police there was no legal basis on which they could seal off Pilatus Bank on the night former prime minister Joseph Muscat was linked to the mystery Panama company Egrant.
In a blog post published on April 20, 2017, Daphne Caruana Galizia had said evidence of Egrant’s ownership could be found in a safe at the Ta’ Xbiex bank.
That same night, Pilatus’ owner Ali Sadr was famously filmed leaving the bank with two suitcases.
Source: Times of Malta
