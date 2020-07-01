Malta: AG and Chief Justice Emeritus clash on ‘go slow” on Panama papers investigation
While the Chief Justice Emeritus said in Court that a note by Attorney General(AG) advises the police to go slow on the Panama Papers, the AG strongly denied this in a comment to Newsbook.com.mt. The AG, in his original statement, referred only to the post on Facebook written by the Caruana Galizia family lawyer Dr Jason Azzopardi.
Source: Newsbook
Updated 16:30pm
