Malta: AG advised against sealing of Pilatus Bank

The Sunday Times reveals that the Attorney General advised the police against sealing Pilatus Bank in Ta’ Xbiex, the night that Daphne Caruana Galizia reported that the secret company Egrant was linked to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

Another story says that PN Leader Adrian Delia is set to present a ‘concrete plan’ on the way forward in a meeting of the party’s executive committee on Thursday. Sources expect a vote of confidence in the General Council.

