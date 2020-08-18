Malta: AFM soldier fired after resisting drug test

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that an AFM soldier has been dismissed after refusing to take a drug test as part of an internal investigation into claims that uniformed personnel threw a party at the Luqa barracks two weeks ago and cocaine was used.

Another story says that the Ornis committee is considering a ‘catch and release’ proposal by the government which would allow trappers to trap songbirds to conduct studies. Critics said that the system is a circumvention of EU laws.

The paper follows a press conference where health authorities unveiled new measures to contain Covid-19, including the introduction of an ‘amber’ list of countries from which arrivals will need to produce a negative test result at the airport.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...