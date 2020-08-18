Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: AFM soldier fired after resisting drug test

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that an AFM soldier has been dismissed after refusing to take a drug test as part of an internal investigation into claims that uniformed personnel threw a party at the Luqa barracks two weeks ago and cocaine was used.

Another story says that the Ornis committee is considering a ‘catch and release’ proposal by the government which would allow trappers to trap songbirds to conduct studies. Critics said that the system is a circumvention of EU laws.

The paper follows a press conference where health authorities unveiled new measures to contain Covid-19, including the introduction of an ‘amber’ list of countries from which arrivals will need to produce a negative test result at the airport.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: