Malta: Adrian Delia’s leadership to be discussed by PN MPs

Adrian Delia’s leadership will be on the agenda of the Nationalist Party’s parliamentary group meeting as MPs remain unconvinced with his reaction to the Yorgen Fenech chats.

“There appears to be a majority of MPs who want Delia out but it very much depends on whether the party leader decides to step down voluntarily or will have to be forced out,” the MP said.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 17:00

