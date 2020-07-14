Malta: Adrian Delia welcomes decision by the President

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia following the President’s decision to keep him in the role of Opposition Leader. Delia said that he will continue to give all his energy to party and country.

The paper publishes excerpts from the letter by the President in which he advised that the discussion about who the Leader of the Opposition should be, must not continue any further.

