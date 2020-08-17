Malta: Adrian Delia wants parliamentary debate on Covid-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia who urged the Prime Minister to call a session in parliament to discuss the Covid-19 situation. Delia said that the spike in cases is having a serious impact on people’s lives and incomes.

Another story reports that the Consul who was charged with money laundering this weekend is the brother of the head of the government’s civil servant, Mario Cutajar. The paper says that the Economic Crimes Unit discovered bank accounts in Dubai held by the Consul.

